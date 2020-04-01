Home | News | General | COVID-19: No match is worth risking a life – FIFA

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has said that it would be more than irresponsible to restart competitions too early amid the coronavirus pandemic, stating that no match is worth risking a life for.

Infantino, who made this known on thursday through Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), said that sports has been brought to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has killed more than 95,500 people globally.

He said “As our main priority, our principles, the ones we employ in our competitions and also we invite everyone to follow, is that health comes first.

“I cannot stress this enough. No match, no competition, or any league is worth risking any human life for.

“It would be more than irresponsible to resume the competitions if the situation is not 100 percent safe .

”If we have to wait a bit more,we must do it.It is safer to wait a bit more than taking risks.

”Many bodies and leagues all over the world are set to face financial difficulties in the wake of COVID-19, particularly if games are cancelled or played behind closed doors.

“Thanks to the work we have been doing together in FIFA during the last four years, we find ourselves in a very solid financial situation.

“It helps us to consolidate a solid base of important reserves, but our reserves are not FIFA’s money, it is the money of football.

“As football has stopped around the world, we are all facing economic issues in different levels, from the base to professional football.

”Given this, we are already collaborating with you to assess the financial impact to prepare the right answer.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...