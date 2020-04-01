Home | News | General | COVID-19: We treat Nigerians, other foreign nationals equally in China – Embassy

China has claimed it does not discriminate against the nationals of any country but treats foreigners living in the country the same way as its citizens.

A tweet by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria on its Twitter handle @china_emb_ng on Friday quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry as saying that the Chinese government was averse to discrimination against foreigners.

The embassy tweeted this after the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, met with its Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, on the disturbing allegation of ill-treatment of Nigerians in China.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Speaker had said that the maltreatment of Nigerians living in China negated the ideals of the cordial relationship between both countries.

The embassy, quoting the Chinese Foreign Minister, Zhao Lijian, said: “China and African countries are united more than ever, demonstrating brotherhood in times of adversity.

“We treat all foreign nationals equally in China.

“We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination.”

In a statement on April 9, the foreign ministry said in response to questions bordering on the same allegation, that China was even now focusing on helping African countries overcome the coronavirus.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, China and African countries have been supporting each other in fighting the pandemic.

“We won’t forget the support voiced and provided by African countries and their people when we were at the most crucial stage of the fight.

“Now, we are closely following the situation in Africa.

“The Chinese government and people are doing our best to help them,” Zhao said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...