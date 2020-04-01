Home | News | General | “Like Abacha, God Will Deliver Nigerians From Buhari” – Ayo Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo, elder statesman and Afenifere chieftain on Friday said Nigerians should pray for divine intervention to deliver the nation from the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking in a chat with Daily Independent on his birthday, Adebanjo who clocked 92 on Friday, April 10 said it is only God who can remove Buhari just as He delivered Nigerians from the hands of late dictator, General Sani Abacha.

Also speaking on the COVID-19 pandemic, Adebanjo wondered how a government that cannot distribute voters card to Nigerians in three years was able to distribute billions of cash to poor Nigerians in less than one week.

This government is grossly inefficient and I have been saying that for a long time. Is it not ridiculous that a government that cannot distribute voters card for three years now said it has distributed billions of naira to Nigerians in one week? These people are rogues.”

“We are in it already; we are in the hands of God. We are only praying to God to get us out of this mess. Their matter has gone beyond ‘be careful’. God will rescue us in His mercy”.

“The God that sends Abacha away will send Buhari away at his own good time”, he said.

