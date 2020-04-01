Home | News | General | 17 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria. Total Of 305 Cases. 58 Discharged, 7 Deaths
COVID-19: Lifting Lockdown Now’ll Trigger Resurgence, WHO Warns Governments

  11 hours 28 minutes ago
alt

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1248712004564594689

As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are

305 confirmed cases
58 discharged
7 deaths

Lagos- 163
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 7
Kaduna- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Delta- 2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 2
Katsina-4
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1

https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1248712284496711684

