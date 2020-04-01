17 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria. Total Of 305 Cases. 58 Discharged, 7 Deaths
Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:
8 in Lagos
3 in Katsina
2 in FCT
1 in Niger
1 in Kaduna
1 in Anambra
1 in Ondo
As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1248712004564594689
As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are
305 confirmed cases
58 discharged
7 deaths
Lagos- 163
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Bauchi- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 7
Kaduna- 6
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Delta- 2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 2
Katsina-4
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1248712284496711684
