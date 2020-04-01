Home | News | General | 17 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria. Total Of 305 Cases. 58 Discharged, 7 Deaths

Seventeen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows:

8 in Lagos

3 in Katsina

2 in FCT

1 in Niger

1 in Kaduna

1 in Anambra

1 in Ondo

As at 09:30 pm 10th April there are 305 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 58 have been discharged with 7 deaths.

As at 09:30 pm 10th April, there are

305 confirmed cases

58 discharged

7 deaths

Lagos- 163

FCT- 56

Osun- 20

Edo- 12

Oyo- 11

Bauchi- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 7

Kaduna- 6

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Kwara- 2

Delta- 2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 2

Katsina-4

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

