BREAKING NEWS: Three new deaths, 13 fresh cases as coronavirus spreads to 19 Nigerian states, total now 318
13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2020
As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths
There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/xXbp6lX2mS
AS THINGS STAND...
(As at 10:00pm 11th April)— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 11, 2020
Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1
318 confirmed cases
70 discharged
10 deaths#Coronavirus#Covid19 pic.twitter.com/UuK6sVfQQx
