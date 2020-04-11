Home | News | General | BREAKING NEWS: Three new deaths, 13 fresh cases as coronavirus spreads to 19 Nigerian states, total now 318
17 New Cases Of Coronavirus In Nigeria. Total Of 305 Cases. 58 Discharged, 7 Deaths
VIDEO: Chadian president taunts Nigeria for releasing Boko Harm insurgents

BREAKING NEWS: Three new deaths, 13 fresh cases as coronavirus spreads to 19 Nigerian states, total now 318



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 47 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

 The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases in three states.

In a statement issued on Saturday evening, the agency said the cases were recorded in Lagos, while one each was recorded in Delta and Kano states.

NCDC also confirmed three new deaths. The agency did not give details of the death but earlier on Saturday Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner of health, announced the death of one COVID-19 patient in the state.


A total of 318 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Nigeria. Of that figure, 70 persons have been discharged, while 10 have died.


NCDC wrote: “13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta and 1 in Kano State.


“As at 9:30pm April 11, there are 318 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.


“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”
13 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano

As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/xXbp6lX2mS

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 11, 2020

AS THINGS STAND...
(As at 10:00pm 11th April)

Lagos- 174
FCT- 56
Osun- 20
Edo- 12
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 7
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-4
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Kwara- 2
Ondo- 2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
Kano-1

318 confirmed cases
70 discharged
10 deaths#Coronavirus#Covid19 pic.twitter.com/UuK6sVfQQx

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 11, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 140