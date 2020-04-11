BREAKING: Kano records first case of coronavirus

Kano has recorded its first case of coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 306.





Kabiru Tsanyawa, commissioner for health in Kano, confirmed that the state currently has a patient.





The patient, a former diplomat, developed symptoms of the disease, after he returned from Abuja last week.





He was said to have headed to the Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre, where his blood sample was taken and the result came back positive.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai, media aide of the governor, said the index case returned to Kano from Abuja on the eve of the border closure.





“The index case lives around UDB Road in Kano, he returned from Abuja on the eve of the border closure in the State. All those close to him have been tested and are awaiting results. He is currently at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre,” he tweeted.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, is said to be currently in a meeting with health officials as part of strategies to contain the disease.

