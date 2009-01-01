Home | News | General | Just in: Gateman tests positive for coronavirus in Kaduna

- The sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in Kaduna state is a gateman who had just returned from Lagos state, Kaduna health commissioner said

- The health commissioner, Baloni, said the gateman travelled via public transport and reported himself after his symptoms worsened

- Baloni said the latest case presents the possibility of community transmission as the gateman, adding that tracing his contacts may be difficult as he travelled via public transport

A gateman in Kaduna state has tested positive for COVID-19, the state government has announced on Saturday, April 11.

The gatekeeper whose name was not disclosed recently returned from Lagos state and has no connection to the first five confirmed cases in the state, Premium Times reports, citing a statement by Amina Baloni, the Kaduna commissioner for health.

She said with the latest case, the number of confirmed cases in the state as of Friday, April 10, was six.

The commissioner said that the latest case ‘’is a male who worked as a gateman in the Mando area and recently returned from Lagos.‘’

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has also tested positive for COVID-19

Source: Facebook

According to Baloni, the gateman had ‘’traveled to Kaduna on public transport and made contact with the authorities as his symptoms worsened. The patient has been evacuated to the state’s Infectious Disease Centre.”

She noted that the latest case indicates the possibility of community transmission of COVID-19 in the state.

‘’It is very difficult and complicated to trace the contacts of a patient who came from Lagos via public transport and had some instance of local commuting since his arrival,” she said.

She, however, said efforts are already ongoing to trace his contacts and monitor them to avoid contagion.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was confusion in Kurmi Kaduna community in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state on Wednesday, April 8, when the family of a Lagos-returnee fled as the 27-year-old presented feverish symptoms.

Members of the community were more confused as family members of the man who returned from Lagos on Sunday, April 5, deserted their home after the returnee displayed feverish symptom similar to coronavirus.

Liman Hamsu, the Kurmin Kaduna village head, said the family members ran away from the house when the man showed symptoms of high fever, thinking he had contracted coronavirus.

