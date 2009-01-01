Home | News | General | Niger, Anambra, Kano record first cases as COVID-19 spreads to 20 states (full list)

Nigeria's COVDI-19 index case was first confirmed in Lagos state in February 2020. Two months after, the virus has spread to 20 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The number of states with confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country had stood at 17 until Friday evening, April 10, when the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced confirmed cases in two new states: Niger and Anambra state.

Niger state, located in the north-central part of the country has one confirmed COVID-19 case while the southeastern state of Anambra also has one confirmed case.

The total number of confirmed cases nationwide at the time of this report is 305 while 58 of them have been discharged after recovery. So far, seven people have died.

Meanwhile, emerging reports from Kano have indicated that the northern state has also recorded its first case though it is yet to be confirmed by the NCDC and added to the national figure.

Lagos state remains the epicentre of the pandemic with 163 cases, while Abuja follows with 56 cases. In the third spot is Osun state with 20 cases.

Meanwhile, the federal government has hinted that it may extend the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This emerged a few days to the end of the current 14 days of coronavirus lockdown.

Legit.ng gathered that the chairman of the task force and secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, said that with what is happening in other countries, it could be easily deduced what the decision of the president would be on the lockdown.

Mustapha said the team had briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the assessment of the nation’s response so far, adding that more evaluation of the process continues.

Similarly, the director-general of the Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has called on the federal government to extend the COVID-19 lockdown nationwide.

Appraising the success of the two weeks lockdown at the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states by President Buhari, Lukman expressed disappointment over the attitude of certain state governors.

According to him, a national lockdown was necessary for the country not to throw away the gains achieved by its proactive measure of the last two weeks.

In a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, April 11, the APC chieftain also expressed concern over the perceived distrust by the National Assembly towards federal agencies and committees saddled with the task of mitigating the effect of the lockdown announced by President Buhari.

