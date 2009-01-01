Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria's COVID-19 cases rise to 318, three new deaths recorded as Lagos extends lead

- Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Nigeria on Saturday, April 11

- The NCDC stated that 11 of the cases are in Lagos while Kano and Delta states have one each

- Three new deaths are also recorded as the total cases rise to 318, including 70 recoveries

The Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as Lagos state extends the lead.

According to the NCDC, 11 of the new cases are in Lagos while Kano and Delta states have one each.

Following the latest announcement, the total cases in the country now stand at 318.

Seventy of the cases have been discharged while 10 patients have died, indicating three new deaths since the last update.

Nigeria's COVDI-19 index case was first confirmed in Lagos state in February 2020. Two months after, the virus has spread to 20 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

We apologise for this error - NCDC begs Nigerians for another mistake on coronavirus update

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to Nigerians to endure the harsh conditions imposed on them in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a statement made available on his personal official Twiter page on Saturday, April 11, President Buhari noted that virtually all countries of the world are currently fighting for their own survival, reminding Nigerians that help will not come from any other country of the world, but from Nigerians themselves.

The president also expressed appreciation to Nigerians for the level of understanding so far shown in the face of the hardship coming along with strict regulations.

He charged all to continue to obey the stay at home order in all the places where they had been imposed, as well as the instructions to keep up personal hygiene and observe social distancing, adding that all over the world, these were the only answers to containing the spread of COVID-19 for now.

Coronavirus in Nigeria: Breakdown of NCDC-confirmed cases, recoveries, deaths, tests conducted as at Thursday April 9

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

In a similar development, Governor Abubakar Bello has declared the total lockdown of Niger state from Monday, April 13, in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Governor Bello also stated that all religious activities in the state should remain suspended until further notice.

Legit.ng notes that the announcement of the lockdown follows the confirmation of the state's first COVID-19 case on Friday, April 10.

Stay with Legit and keep track of the latest news in Nigeria!

Coronavirus: The govt cannot force us to stay at home | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...