Home | News | General | Top 5 Things Everyone Should Do To Stay Protected Against The Coronavirus

With coronavirus cases increasing at a disturbing rate worldwide, everyone has a part to play in bringing down the troubling numbers and defeating this pandemic which has pointed us all towards the importance of taking care of our health and regarding good personal hygiene as a priority.

With no cure yet to put the virus in check, we have one role or the other to play to keep ourselves protected and help the health workers and institutions fighting to flatten the curve. Hence, here are top 5 things everyone should do to stay protected against the coronavirus;

1. Disinfect surfaces: According to information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the ne coronavirus can settle on surfaces like door knobs, water taps, remote controls, hand railings, tables, etc. As such, surfaces like these must be regularly cleaned with disinfectants to increase our chances of staying healthy and safe.

Kind Nigerian man donates relief materials to elderly people, widows amid coronavirus lockdown (photos)

Top 5 Things Everyone Should Do To Stay Protected Against The Coronavirus

Source: UGC

2. Get Busy: If you are busy, the temptation to go out as a result of boredom and anxiety decreases. While it takes a lot to be indoors, it is important to make good use of this period by exercising and participating in online campaigns like the itel Says Stay Safe campaign. A smart initiative by itel Mobile, the itel Says Stay Safe campaign was created to increase awareness of the coronavirus pandemic while giving people a chance to win cash prizes and other gifts by answering questions around the pandemic. If you want to participate, just check out @itelMobileNG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Top 5 Things Everyone Should Do To Stay Protected Against The Coronavirus

Source: UGC

3. Take care of personal/respiratory hygiene: Obeying stated personal and respiratory practices keeps everyone safe and reduces the likelihood of contracting the coronavirus. Regular handwashing with soap and water (for at least 20 seconds) and/or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers generously is important. Also, cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or use a tissue, then dispose used tissues and sanitize your hands immediately. Doing this keeps the virus at bay and guarantees your safety too.

Coronavirus: Joy as Germany pledges N2.2bn to combat COVID-19 in Nigeria

Top 5 Things Everyone Should Do To Stay Protected Against The Coronavirus

Source: UGC

4. Practice social distancing the right way: This reduces the chances of catching the coronavirus. You should stand, at least, six meters apart from the next person in unavoidable situations. By reducing the physical space between you and the next person, the rate at which the coronavirus can spread drops significantly.

Top 5 Things Everyone Should Do To Stay Protected Against The Coronavirus

Source: UGC

5. Leave your home only for essentials: If you must leave your home, step out for the right reason – exercising, getting groceries or medicine from the nearby store or medicine store. While you are outside, have your face masks and hand gloves on to protect yourself. These precautions limit the possibility of falling sick from exposure to the infectious disease.

So, there you have it; 5 things you should do to stay protected against the coronavirus pandemic. What other things do you think should be on the list? Share with us in the comments.

COVID-19: Can't lockdown education, keep learning with Roducate

[SPONSORED]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...