Super Eagles star finally reveals why he rejected a move to Premier League giants Arsenal

Victor Osimhen has been one of the most talked about youngsters that will potentially make a big summer money move to a top European club in the summer transfer window.

The Lille striker has 17 goals in his name this season in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side.

And top European clubs including Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona have been linked with the 21-year-old.

The Nigerian international had several offers when he helped his country win the U17 World Cup in 2015 after emerging top scorer with ten goals.

But the Ultimate Strikers Academy product decided to join Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, rejecting a £3million move to Arsenal.

Ighalo tips Super Eagles star who made a trip to Manchester to become a great player

And Osimhen has explained why he snubbed the Emirates outfit, claiming he needed to break into first-team action easily.

Following the move, he said: "There were many clubs that were interested in me.

"But my choice was Wolfsburg because I think that my development opportunities are highest here.

"If I had gone to Arsenal, for example, I might not have found the route to the first team so quickly."

Osimhen did not score a goal despite being given the opportunity on 12 occasions in proving himself. He then left Wolfsburg to join Belgian side Charleroi.

And since making a move to Lille last summer, he has been impressive for the Ligue 1 side despite selling their star player Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal.

Lille have slapped a massive €100million asking price on Osimhen according to Le10, in a bid to keep hold of him for another season.

