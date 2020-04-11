Home | News | General | BREAKING: 10 COVID-19 patients in Osun recover, discharged from isolation centre

- Governor Oyetola said 10 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state

- The Osun state governor said the patients have tested negative twice for the virus

- The recovered patients are part of the 17 confirmed cases of returnees from Ivory Coast

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state says 10 COVID-patients who recovered from the virus have been discharged.

The governor who disclosed this in Osogbo on Saturday, April 11, said the discharged patients had tested negative twice for the virus, The Nation reports.

Also, another version of the report made available by the Osun state government on Twitter said the discharged patients are part of the 17 confirmed cases of returnees from Ivory Coast.

The government stated that the remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and "shall, by the grace of God be discharged soon".

"COVID-19 UPDATE: The State Government of Osun has discharged 10 of the 17 confirmed cases of returnees from Ivory Coast, after testing negative twice to the virus.

"The remaining 7 patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God be discharged soon," the statement reads partly.

Osun discharges 10 COVID-19 patients

Source: Facebook

In a similar development, four new COVID-19 patients have recovered in Lagos and have been discharged, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed.

The Lagos state governor disclosed this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu on Saturday, April 11.

According to Sanwo-Olu, four male patients, including an 11-year-old boy, were discharged from the Lagos state Isolation facilities.

Three of the patients were discharged from the state's infectious disease hospital in Yaba while the remaining one was discharged from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) after testing negative twice to COVID-19.

The number of recovered patients in the state is now 50, Sanwo-Olu noted.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also appealed to residents in the state to stay at home, practice social distancing and personal and hand hygiene.

"We are on a steady course to victory, let's all make little sacrifices for the greater good," Sanwo-Olu added.

Recall also that Lagos state had on Friday, April 10, discharged another batch of seven patients who recently recovered from the disease.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lagos state government had announced the passing away of one of the patients of the coronavirus pandemic under its care in the state.

The news was broken by the state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, in the morning of Saturday, April 11.

He made the announcement via his Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi, adding that the patient died in a private facility.

With the announcement, four COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Lagos and eight across the country.

Still on coronavirus recovery, four COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) disclosed this in a tweet on Saturday, April 11.

The tweet reads: “The FCTA has confirmed the discharge of four (4) #COVID19 patients, bringing the total number of discharged to eleven (11) in the FCT as at 12:30am, April 11th, 2020."

Earlier, the FCT administration had announced that seven coronavirus patients were discharged from their isolation centre in Abuja on Tuesday, April 7, after testing negative twice for the virus.

Meanwhile, despite the numerous people taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to make profits by hiking the price of things, there are still some people out there looking out for others.

This is reflected in the story of a Lagos landlord currently trending online for his good deed.

Twitter user, @mister_olumide recently took to the micro-blogging platform to reveal his landlord donated foodstuff to him and other tenants as they observe the lockdown.

Sharing a photo of the generous donations, he tweeted: "Guys I received my first surprise of the year. Our landlord sent us packages for each flats. I appreciate this because, NoBODY owes you anything!"

In a similar story, a landlord left his tenants stunned and excited after he asked them not to pay rent for two months as a result of the challenges brought by coronavirus.

Michael Munene, the landlord, said he understood the situation brought upon people by the pandemic which is also affecting economies of countries.

Munene left the tenants smiling after telling them he was well aware of what is going on and that as a human being, this was one way to touch those around him.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Coronavirus: Staying home for 2weeks is ‘sufferness’ | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...