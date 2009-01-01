Home | News | General | This is how you will be successful than me - Yul Edochie reveals, celebrates daughter on birthday

- Famous Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has prayed for his daughter on her birthday

- As Danielle Chidubem Yul-Edochie, as she became 15 years old, he said she shall be greater than him

- The father of the teenage daughter also asked for God's protection on his child

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has celebrated his daughter, Danielle Chidubem Yul-Edochie, as she clocked 15.

He celebrated her in a special way only a father could as he lured his heart out in prayer.

Edochie prayed that his daughter shall be 10 better than him. He also said the Almighty God will continue to be with her.

See his tweet below:

