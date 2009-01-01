Home | News | General | Covid-19 lockdown: The best thing in government is to leave the church alone - Pastor Chris

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has reacted to the move by some state governors to temporarily relax the lockdown law so that some churches can celebrate Easter.

During his preaching on Friday, April 10th, the cleric said that church is not a place of infection but where people come to get blessed.

He, therefore, prayed against anything that makes people come into the church and get infected with diseases.

“Churches are not a place of infections, they are a place of blessings… I decree and declare that every church is a place of blessing in that might name of Jesus,” he prayed.

Covid-19: Sinach and husband blast men of God, say they relied too much on science

Pastor Oyakhilome also said that any government with wisdom will know not to trouble the church, but leave them alone.

“You know the best thing in any government is to always leave the church alone… It’s always the best thing, the wisest leaders understand that, they leave the church alone. But when you trouble the church, there is a scripture…,” he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that amidst the worries about coronavirus, a lot of people are now raising conspiracy theories about 5G network and how it is what is causing the deaths and not the virus.

Pastor Chris is one of those with this mindset and he even pushed this narrative during a live broadcast of his church service.

Oyakhilome was seen on video saying that the Nigerian federal government ordered the total shutdown of Abuja and Lagos because it was not enough for the state government to do so.

COVID- 19 lockdown: Do not put the Lord your God to test - Timi Dakolo says as he tells people to stay at home on Easter Sunday

The pastor proceeded to say that the government did that because of 5G in Abuja and Lagos and that they have already tested it in Abuja and are now digging in Lagos.

Oyakhilome said that what killed people in Wuhan, China, was not the virus but the installation of 5G. He also challenged those who do not agree with him to bring up their own theory.

