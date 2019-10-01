Home | News | General | COVID-19: Niger to start production of face masks

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said on Saturday night the state government would liaise with the Association of Fashion Designers to embark on mass production of face masks to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The governor disclosed at a media briefing held at the end of an expanded emergency council meeting on the index COVID-19 case in Minna, the state capital.

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Friday, announced an index case of coronavirus in Niger State.

Bello explained that in view of the difficulties in procuring the mask and its high cost, the government had liaised with tailors to commence mass production of face masks for easy purchase.

“We are liaising with our tailors to start developing locally made face masks.

“Although there is no complete evidence that face mask can prevent one from contracting the virus, but when a positive person sneezed and one is wearing the mask, it can prevent the spread of the disease.

“The idea is to reduce the spread when wearing a mask. People should also wash their hands with soap or use sanitiser to prevent the spread of coronavirus.”

The governor advised people of the state to wear the face mask before leaving their homes and observe social distancing.

Bello said the government had activated Social Rehabilitation Center for quarantine and equipped the isolation center at Minna General Hospital to carter for suspected cases.

He, however, disclosed that the state government had commenced the distribution of palliative at ward level to support the less privileged persons in the state. (NAN)

