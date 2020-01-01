Home | News | General | Ikpeazu promises justice for slain petrol attendant in Aba

Ikpeazu

Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has promised that his government will work with the police in Abia to ensure that justice is served in the case of late Mr Chibuisi Okaneme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okaneme, a petrol attendant at Ogbor-Hill, Aba, was shot dead by Inspector Stanley Azuh, a policeman attached to Ohuru-Ishimiri Police Division in Ogbor-Hill.

Ikpeazu’s promise was announced in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, and made available to newsmen on Saturday.

Azuh shot the petrol attendant on Sunday while enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown in Aba.

The governor expressed sadness over the unfortunate killing of Okameme by the police inspector in an unwarranted circumstance.

Ikpeazu restated the position of his government to respect and uphold the sanctity of lives of citizens in the state.

He said that the zeal which the government used to get justice for the victim of a similar case where an Army officer shot and killed a motorcycle operator last year in Aba would apply in this matter.

The governor said that the government’s effort in the matter resulted in the dismissal of the army personnel and his prosecution for murder.

“The Governor directed his Adviser on Homeland Security to work closely with the State Police Command to ensure that all known protocols for dealing with cases like this within the Police are followed to the letter.

“The Governor expressed satisfaction that the killer policeman has been arrested by the Police authorities in the state and demanded a thorough investigation and the application of all known legal procedures in the handling of the matter, including the prosecution of the officer”.

The governor appealed to the personnel of different security outfits in the state to exercise utmost discretion in handling firearms when dealing with members of the public.

He warned security agencies to be careful of his citizens, stressing that his administration would vigorously pursue justice for any Abia resident injured or killed unjustifiably by a reckless security personnel.(NAN)

