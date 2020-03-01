Home | News | General | US surpasses Italy in coronavirus deaths – Report

The United States has surpassed Italy in the number of deaths resulting from coronavirus, a report said on Saturday.

A tally from the Johns Hopkins University shows that at least 18,860 people have died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease related to the virus, in the US.

Italy is reporting 18,849 deaths, according to the university.

The US has by far the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally, with nearly 503,600 infections.

Around the world, more than 104,900 people have died in the pandemic, and there are more than 1.7 million confirmed cases.

However, the true number of infections is likely higher, in part owing to testing shortages, and the death toll might be greater. (NAN)

