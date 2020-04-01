Home | News | General | BREAKING: 10 dead as Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 318

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday, confirmed 13 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

NCDC in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were in Lagos, Delta and Kano states.

This now brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 318.

NCDC wrote: “13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta and 1 in Kano State.

“As at 9:30pm April 11, there are 318 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.

“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”

