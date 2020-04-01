BREAKING: 10 dead as Nigeria’s coronavirus cases rise to 318
- 2 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday, confirmed 13 new cases of Coronavirus in the country.
NCDC in a tweet on its official Twitter page, disclosed that the confirmed cases were in Lagos, Delta and Kano states.
This now brings the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria to 318.
NCDC wrote: “13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta and 1 in Kano State.
“As at 9:30pm April 11, there are 318 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths.
“There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria.”DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles