British veteran actress, Hilary Heath dies of coronavirus
- 5 hours 7 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
British veteran actress, Hilary Dwyer, also known as Hilary Heath, has died after contracting the deadly coronavirus disease.
Heath’s godson, Alex Williams, confirmed her death in an emotional statement on Facebook stating the actress died last week after battling the virus, DailyMail reports.He said,” “We lost my wonderful Godmother Hilary Heath to Covid-19 last week.”
The 74-year-old had many careers, starting out as a screen and stage actress in the 1960s and 1970s, and then re-inventing herself as a producer in the 1990s.
The actress had her most remarkable re-invention in her mid-60s, when she won a master’s degree from Oxford in psychology and became an addiction counsellor, specialising in CBT.
Her first feature film was Witchfinder General in 1968, in which she played Sara Lowes, alongside actor Vincent Price.
In 1970, Hilary also starred as Isabella Linton in ‘Wuthering Heights’ and also produced films including Mike Newell’s ‘An Awfully Big Adventure’, Gary Oldman’s ‘Nil By Mouth’ in 1997, and a TV mini-series ‘Jamaica Inn’ in 2014.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles