British veteran actress, Hilary Heath dies of coronavirus

British veteran actress, Hilary Dwyer, also known as Hilary Heath, has died after contracting the deadly coronavirus disease.

Heath’s godson, Alex Williams, confirmed her death in an emotional statement on Facebook stating the actress died last week after battling the virus, DailyMail reports.He said,” “We lost my wonderful Godmother Hilary Heath to Covid-19 last week.”

The 74-year-old had many careers, starting out as a screen and stage actress in the 1960s and 1970s, and then re-inventing herself as a producer in the 1990s.

The actress had her most remarkable re-invention in her mid-60s, when she won a master’s degree from Oxford in psychology and became an addiction counsellor, specialising in CBT.

Her first feature film was Witchfinder General in 1968, in which she played Sara Lowes, alongside actor Vincent Price.

In 1970, Hilary also starred as Isabella Linton in ‘Wuthering Heights’ and also produced films including Mike Newell’s ‘An Awfully Big Adventure’, Gary Oldman’s ‘Nil By Mouth’ in 1997, and a TV mini-series ‘Jamaica Inn’ in 2014.

