Home | News | General | Easter: PDP urges Nigerians to draw strength from God

Kindly Share This Story:

Peoples Democratic Party

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter to rekindle their hope and draw astrength from God, to overcome the challenges of life.

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja.

It urged Nigerians to draw strength from God, particularly as the nation and the world in general battle the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The party stressed that Easter, which marks the triumphant resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ from the death, presents a divine indication that the nation and indeed humanity would triumph over the pandemic.

“The PDP therefore urges Nigerians not to be overcome with fear or pushed to the point of resigning to despondency following the excruciating social and economic challenges occasioned by the pandemic, but to build themselves up spiritually, anchoring their hope in God.

“The party encourages Nigerians to draw strength from the suffering of Jesus Christ and his resurrection on Easter which presents an eternal assurance of the triumph of life over death, light over darkness and joy over despondency.

“The PDP further calls on Nigerians to use the period to rekindle their brotherly love for one another, for which we are known all over the world, as well as unite in the collective effort to check the spread of COVID-19 in our country.”

The party called on political, religious and community leaders at all levels to redouble their efforts in enlightening the people and in providing palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians.

It said this should be particularly for the poor masses in the informal sector, whose daily means of survival in the streets, markets, workshops, factories and farms had been crippled by the pandemic.

“The PDP commends our health workers and other professionals, who are on harm’s way, for their sacrifices at this critical time, while urging Nigerians to continue to adhere to social distancing and personal hygiene directives in the overall effort to defeat COVID-19 in our country.

“The party prays for the nation and wishes Nigerians a very special Easter celebration,” the statement said.

NAN

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...