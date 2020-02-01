Home | News | General | COVID-19 Palliative: Gender expert urges FG, States to focus on women, children

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for accountability, sustenance of palliative measures

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A gender expert and Founder Voice for Less Privileged Persons Organisation, VOLPO, Dr. Ego-Queen Ezuma, has urged Federal and State governments to focus on women and children in distributing palliatives during this period of lockdown and stay-at-home order to contain Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Ezuma said it gives her concern when such interventions are reeled out most vulnerable women and their children are left out at the end of the day, meanwhile reports will be written that they were all taken care of.

According to her the women and children always are victims of circumstances which the government should be mindful about so they can receive their legitimate portions as the food items and other essentials are been distributed.

She said: “The fight against this deadly virus called Coronavirus is not a joke, and we see the government doing what it could to contain it including the stay-at-home order given to Nigerians in order to contain spread of the virus.

“We happy that Nigerians are complying with the order as they have been indoors for over a week so they would be safe and others as well.

“We in Voice for Less Privilege, VOLPO are seriously concerned with the plight of Nigerians who fend for themselves daily including the aged, indigent and physically challenged persons this period of lockdown and stay-at-home orders.

“We urge the Federal and State governments to focus distribution of items including food on indigent women, children, aged and physically challenged.

“Meanwhile reports will be written that all vulnerable persons were all taken care of, which most at times are not true. These palliatives should get to the ward level at the local government level, and involve the vulnerable to handle their own affair in the distribution of the packages.”

However, she called for sustainability of the palliative measures and also improve on them for more impact and smile on the faces of indigent Nigerians.

“There should be proper supervision and enough given to households to sustain themselves this period. We also want government to put in place measures that would sustain the palliatives given to Nigerian.

“We as nongovernmental organizations are not also left out as we give to support our fellow Nigerians, there should be that foresight on how to sustain the programme while the lockdown and stay-at-home order last”, she said.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...