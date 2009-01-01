Home | News | General | Ighalo reveals big secret about Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba

- Odion Ighalo is excited about the potential partnership between Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba

- The Frenchman and the Portuguese midfielder would likely play together in Ole Gunnar's squad when the season resumes

- Ighalo has also justified his six-loan move from China, scoring four goals in eight matches for the Red Devils

Odion Ighalo can not wait for the Premier League season to return as he believes the partnership of Bruno Fernandes of Paul Pogba will make Man United a better team.

Pogba has been training hard after returning from an ankle injury recently and Fernandes has already hit the ground running since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

And Ighalo who has also scored four goals in eight matches since his January move is looking to make his loan deal permanent at Old Trafford.

United have remained unbeaten since their last 11 matches and Ighalo is looking at the return of Pogba and Marcus Rashford for the concluding part of the season.

The Nigerian striker believes United can be great again especially with Pogba and Fernandes in the heart of the midfield.

"He [Pogba] is working hard to get back to fitness and imagine when we have Pogba and Bruno in the midfield, then you will see a different team – [Marcus] Rashford coming back also," Ighalo told journalist Juliet Bawuah.

"Manchester United is going to be great again, winning games week in, week out. He's a great player and it's going to be a privilege to play with him."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Odion Ighalo has tipped Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen to hit it big as the Lille star has been continued to be linked with Man United and other top European clubs.

The Lille star has been in superb form all season scoring 18 goals in all competitions in 38 appearances.

And his performances have aroused the interest of top European clubs including Ighalo's present side United.

Osimhen paid a visit to watch Ighalo play in Red Devils Europa League second leg clash against Clubbe Brugge at Old Trafford in February.

