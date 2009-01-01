Home | News | General | Cross River orders workers to resume amid coronavirus pandemic

- The Cross River Government has ordered workers in the state's civil service from grade level 10 to resume work

- Civil servants in the state are to resume on Tuesday, April 13, after a temporary suspension over the Coronavirus pandemic.

- The state government urged returning civil servants to adhere to the 'no mask, no movement’ policy

Civil servants from grade level 10 in Cross River state have been ordered to resume work on Tuesday, April 14, by Governor Ben Ayade.

According to Premium Times, this was disclosed in a statement on Saturday, April 11, by the Cross River governor's spokesperson, Christian Ita.

The state government's ‘no mask, no movement’ policy is still in force and applicable to the civil servants.

The statement said: “All returning civil servants are to receive nose masks from the COVID-19 Response Task Force through their respective permanent secretaries”.

Governor Ben Ayade orders civil servants to resume work on Tuesday, April 14.

Source: Twitter

"All nose masks to be used in the state must be locally made, with the place of origin clearly marked. The sale of masks made by the Cross River State Garment Factory is prohibited. Masks are to be distributed free of charge.”

It was also reported that mass gatherings of all kinds such as worships, weddings, burials remain prohibited, however, residents would have to use the appropriate mask to be allowed into public places such as markets, malls, sports, and banks.

Though Cross River state is yet to confirm any case of coronavirus, Governor Ayade has extended the ban on vehicles and flights from other states for two weeks.

Legit.ng previously reported that the spokesperson to the governor of Cross River state, has disclosed that 35 American oil workers were denied entry into Cross River State on Monday, March 30.

Ita in a statement on Tuesday, March 31, said the governor outrightly refused to allow the Americans in the state in compliance with his restriction of entry to the state by air, land and sea.

The spokesperson said the Ben Ayade administration would not compromise the safety of its citizens, no matter how tempting the prospects.

In other news, the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as Lagos state extends the lead.

According to the NCDC, 11 of the new cases are in Lagos while Kano and Delta states have one each. Following the latest announcement, the total cases in the country now stand at 318.

Seventy of the cases have been discharged while 10 patients have died, indicating three new deaths since the last update.

In a similar development, Governor Abubakar Bello has declared the total lockdown of Niger state from Monday, April 13, in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Governor Bello also stated that all religious activities in the state should remain suspended until further notice. The announcement of the lockdown follows the confirmation of the state's first COVID-19 case on Friday, April 10.

