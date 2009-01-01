Home | News | General | Man City to rival Barcelona, Chelsea for Argentine top star this summer

- Lautaro Martinez has emerged top transfer target for Manchester City

- Chelsea and Barcelona have also shown interest in the Argentine star

- Inter Milan will only listen to offers from a club ready to trigger the £97.5m release clause for the Argentine star

Manchester City are reportedly planning to rival Chelsea and Barcelona for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The 22-year-old has scored 16 goals and four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions before the season was sentenced to a compulsory holiday.

His stats have however attracted the attention of top European clubs - with two EPL clubs and gunning for his signature.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan' Read'

According to UK Express, Barca want the Argentine as a long term replacement for aging Luis Suarez at Camp Nou.

While the Citizens are gunning for his signature as heir to countryman Sergio Aguero who has given his best to the blue side of Manchester since he joined them in 2011.

Super Eagles star finally reveals why he rejected a move to Premier League giants Arsenal

However, all the clubs interested in the forward would have to trigger his release clause of about £97.5 million.

With Pep Guardiola's Man City jumping in the chase for his signature, the bid would fierce among the rivals.

SunSport reports that Man City are willing to pay his fee owing to their manager's admiration for the Argentina star.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng

Meanwhile, City could hurt Chelsea's chances of signing the forward due to their interest in Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho.

Frank Lampard has already signed Hakim Ziyech in a £37 million deal from Ajax but might not be willing to go head-to-head with the powerhouses for the £97.5 million-rated attacker.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has agreed personal terms with Barcelona ahead of a possible summer move.

The Catalans are looking for a long term replacement for their aging forward Luis Suarez who clocked 33 earlier this year.

Premier League giants in serious battle to sign Super Eagles most expensive defender

With Ousmane Dembele failing to justify his huge price tag at Camp Nou, Barca chiefs have now penned down the Argentine star as their next target.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...