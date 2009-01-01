Home | News | General | Nigerian star Ighalo reveals 1 Man United star he avoids playing against at training

- Odion Ighalo's loan spell at Man United will expire next month

- The Nigerian star joined the Red Devils in a short term loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020

- Ighalo after just two months at the club has branded Wan-Bissaka a 'rubber waste'

Nigerian football star Odion Ighalo has showered praises on Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka after labeling him a 'rubber' waist.

The 22-year-old right-back joined the Red Devils on a five-year deal valued around €55 million from Crystal Palace last year.

Wan-Bissaka walked perfectly into United's team since he arrived at Old Trafford and has become a starter for Ole Gunnar Solskaer's side.

Though the 30-year-old has barely spent two months with the player at the Theater of Dreams, the former Super Eagles star says Wan-Bissaka is among the top defenders at the moment.

"That guy is one of the best right-backs," he told Juliet Bawuah. "His waist is like rubber, the way he bends and steals the ball.

"I think this guy is going to get injured and then next second he’s going again. He’s very difficult to get past. ‘He’s a very, very good player. His work-rate is amazing."

Ighalo was asked if he has dribbled past his teammate while in training and he said: "I’m a striker, so I want to stay in the middle."

The forward's future remains uncertain at Old Trafford with his contract set to expire next month with United unsure of handing him a permanent deal afterward.

He will have to return to his Chinese based club Shanghai Shenhua if the Red Devils fail to make their intentions known early enough.

Meanwhile, the Premier League side will have to cough out about £15 million if they must keep the former Super Eagles star for another season.

The 2019/20 season has been indefinitely extended and Premier League chiefs are hopeful postponed games can be played at some point during the summer.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Odion Ighalo has disclosed that he is yet to make a decision about his future at Manchester United because he is yet to be offered a permanent deal, SunSport reports citing ElegbeteTV.

The has 30-year-old made a blistering start to life at Old Trafford side since he arrived on deadline day during the January transfer window.

The former Watford of England striker has netted four goals in his first three starts for the Red Devils and many are looking forward to him sealing a permanent deal with United.

