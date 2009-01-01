Home | News | General | African couple holds online wedding with over 45 people in attendance (photo)

- A Twitter user identified as Ki has recounted how her big brother held an online wedding

- Ki said that only the couple and their witnesses were at the occasion because of the coronavirus pandemic

- Ki then suggested an online wedding so that relatives and friends could join the occasion

The coronavirus pandemic has no doubt changed the world in very huge ways and it might be hard for things to go back to normal.

The pandemic which reportedly started in Wuhan, China, has proven to be very deadly as it is still without a vaccine. In order to curb the spread, states have been locked down by the government as people are advised to stay at home and practise social distancing.

This has definitely affected a lot of people’s plans especially young couples who had already fixed their wedding dates. Despite that, some people have decided to make use of technology to make things easier.

A lady identified on Twitter as Ki has taken to the microblogging site to share how her big brother and his bride held an online wedding.

According to Ki, only the couple and their witnesses were physically present at the occasion and then she suggested an online wedding so that friends and relatives could also join the occasion.

Ki wrote: “Today was my big bro's wedding. Because of the virus, only the bride, groom and their witnesses were allowed in the room. As the official CTO of my family, I suggested that we set up a Zoom so that our relatives and friends could join us. I present you the first Zoom WeddingFace with tears of joy.”

Ki also said that about 45 people were in attendance from different parts of the world.

She wrote: “We had more than 45 people from France, CIV, Netherlands, SA, Calgary, etc. I muted everyone during the ceremony and recorded everything using zoom. People cried during the vows, at the end I unmuted them and all at the same time they applauded and congratulated the newlyweds”.

See her tweets below:

Lovely. Happy married life to the couple.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that one of the monarchs in Nigeria, Oba Saheed Elegushi, clocked a year older and his new wife took to social media to celebrate him.

