If their mother does not approve of you they won't marry you - Nigerian ladies complain about dating Anambra men

Nigeria is a diverse country with over 250 ethnic groups and tribes and these tribes have different cultures, traditions, and beliefs. Because of how diverse Nigeria is every culture, tribe and ethnic group is different.

There several beliefs that have passed down or around. One of the beliefs passed around is the fact that Anambra men do not marry outside their state but this is a tradition that cannot be generalised because everyone is different and we all have different beliefs.

However, a group of ladies that have dated Anambra men have shared their experiences with a piece of advice for women dating or thinking of dating an Anambra man.

According to the ladies who shared their experience on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, an Anambra man would not marry a woman his mother does not approve of.

They claimed that it does not matter how much he cares for the woman or how long they have been dating if his mother does not approve of her he would break up.

Some of these ladies shared how long they dated an Anambra man before he broke up because his mother said no. One said she dated him for three years. They also advised ladies to make sure they meet the mothers of the men they are in a relationship with before they date the men for long.

Read their experiences below:

