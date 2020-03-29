Home | News | General | CMD of Ibadan hospital finally shares how he tested negative after contracting coronavirus, advises people on what to do

- Coronavirus survivor Professor Jesse Otegbayo has shared his experience of the deadly disease

- The chief medical director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, says he anchored his faith in God when he tested positive for the disease

- Otegbayo advised people to maintain personal hygiene, eat healthy and take measures that will boost their immune system

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, has shared his experience of the coronavirus pandemic.

The CMD, who took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 8, to share his experience said he anchored his faith in God during what he described as “the dark period".

He tweeted: “It made the news on Sunday, the 29th of March, 2020, that I tested positive for Covid-19, with details of the result indicating that I had a low viral load and high CT (immunity index).

“As recommended by NCDC, repeat tests were conducted on Tuesday 31st of March, 2020 and Monday, 6th of April, 2020 and I’m pleased to declare that they both returned NEGATIVE.

"Throughout the dark period, I anchored my faith in God and declared His words over my life while taking recommended medications."

Professor Otegbayo expressed his appreciation to God for the pleasant turn of events and also thanked everyone who showed him love during the trying moment.

He advised Nigerians to adhere to the safety guidelines stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) while also ensuring that they eat healthy to boost their immunity.

"Be vigilant and please, stay safe."

In other news, Ada Zanusso, the 104-year-old Italian woman that recently survived from coronavirus has recommended courage, strength and faith to battle the deadly disease.

The woman, who also survived the 1918 Spanish flu, said the three qualities served her well in her 104 years on earth, News Info reports.

The centenarian said courage, strength and faith helped her get through the illness.

She told Associated Press from the Maria Grazia Residence for the elderly in Lessona: “I’m well, I’m well. I watch TV, read the newspapers.”

Ada's doctor Furno Marchese said: “We hydrated her because she wasn’t eating, and then we thought she wasn’t going to make it because she was always drowsy and not reacting.

“One day she opened her eyes again and resumed doing what she used to before."

