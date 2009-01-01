Home | News | General | After being pardoned for flouting social distancing directives over COVID-19, this is what Naira Marley, Gbadamosi told Sanwo-Olu

- Naira Marley and Babatunde Gbadamosi have tendered their apology to the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

- The duo were pardoned and all charges against them withdrawn after promising to apologise in writing

- They promised to comply with all the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu on social distancing

Nigerian artiste Afeez Fashola popularly known by his stage name Naira Marley has apologised to Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and the people of the state for flouting the social distancing directives over the coronavirus pandemic.

Recall that Funke Akindele's husband JJC Skillz threw a birthday party which was graced by Naira Marley and a host of others.

Apart from Naira Marley, Babatunde Gbadamosi who was also in attendance tendered his own apology to the state governor and Lagosians.

Naira Marley and Gbadamosi agreed to apologise in writing after all charges against them were withdrawn on Wednesday, April 8.

The duo also promised to comply with all the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Sanwo-Olu on social distancing.

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians on Twitter expressed their disappointment with famous and respected top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, and her husband, JJC Skillz, for holding a house party amid the coronavirus pandemic and government's lockdown rule.

Saturday, April 4, was Funke's husband's birthday and the celebrity couple decided to throw a house party that had quite a number of guests in attendance, including controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, Funke's best friend, Eniola Badmus.

A video shared by the couple on their social media handles, Instastories show the Bellos hosting a number of guests which many assumed are above the approved number of people in gathering as it was ordered by the Lagos state and federal government.

The couple's actions have caused a stir on social media, Twitter, with many people expressing their disappointment in the couple for engaging in such a thing amid the crisis going on in the country and the world at large.

Some were even more disappointed in Funke because she was one of the ambassadors used by NCDC to create awareness about the deadliness of coronavirus and how to curb its spread.

