Home | News | General | Policewoman allegedly seizes lady's car on her way to pick up sick aunt (video)

- A Nigerian lady, Mabel Daniels, has taken to social media to call out a policewoman she had an altercation with in Uyo

- Mabel said she was driving her car to pick up her sick aunt who was bleeding when she was stopped by a policewoman

- The police insisted she drop her car keys so as to be taken to the station

- Mabel made a video of her car at the station as she called on Nigerians for assistance

It is no longer news that a lot of Nigerians are not very confident about the very people who are supposed to protect them in the form of the police. There have been many cases of police brutality to the masses and this probably informs their distrust.

Since the coronavirus-induced lockdown started, there have been a lot of reports about people having issues with the police.

60-year-old landlady who works as cleaner conquers fear, resumes duty daily to help fight coronavirus

Just recently, a lady identified as Mabel Daniels, took to social media to call out a policewoman who allegedly seized her car when she was on her way to pick up her sick aunt who was bleeding to the hospital.

Mabel wrote: “Earlier today, my Aunty called me to come pick her up that she’s very sick, to the point of death, that I should help take her to the hospital.

On my way going to pick her up, a police woman stopped me, asked where I was going, I told her I wanted to pick up my aunty to the hospital, she was very sick and bleeding heavily, she ignored everything I said and asked me for my car key, I said I can’t give her my car key, she started calling me names, she blocked the road that I can never pass from here regardless who I call.

Small Doctor curses peddlers of fake news that he was arrested for attending Funke Akindele’s party

Luckily for me, I was already on the street where my Aunty lives so I just called her to manage and come out to the check point. When she got there, the police lady said we’re not going anywhere; she can only transfer my sick aunty to another vehicle to take her to the hospital so she can deal with me. She called the AO (a lady) to come take my car to the station (A division-Barracks Road) and asked me to remain at the back sit of my car while they drive my car to the station.

On getting there, they asked me to leave the station without getting any statement from me, they didn’t ask for my contact, nothing! I even heard someone saying they’re transferring all the vehicles to ‘God Knows where’ later tonight. We’re still here pleading with them but they’re not giving us any good response. I did not commit any offence, was only trying to take my sick Aunt to the hospital. This is wrong! This is totally wrong!! if someone is ill, they should be allowed to go and get medical attention.”

COVID-19: Police are human being - Nigerian officer gives funny reply to follower who asked if she's observing lockdown

See her post below:

Hmm.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that soldiers have punished Lagos residents who decided to do road exercises during lockdown.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better

If Any Police Officer Misbehaves With You, Call Any of These Numbers | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...