Easter: Lawmaker tasks Christians on trust in God in spite coronavirus

A lawmaker in Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Paul Nnajiofor, has tasked Christians and all Nigerians to trust in God in spite of current coronavirus pandemic ravaging the World.

Nnajiofor, who represents Nkanu East Constituency in Enugu State, said this in an Easter message made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

He called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of peace, unity, love as well as prayers and mutual respect.

The lawmaker stressed the need to uphold the significance of Easter and appreciate the supreme sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary, which had brought redemption to mankind.

Nnajiofor, who is also the House Committee Chairman on Rural Development, urged residents to continue to support Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He said that the governor had demonstrated genuine commitment towards “moving Enugu State to enviable heights’’.

He, however, encouraged his constituents to continue to offer fervent prayers over the coronavirus pandemic.

The lawmaker expressed satisfaction over the compliance level of his constituents to the recent directives on stay-at-home and social distancing protocols.

He added that the initiative by the state government would quickly contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease’’.

“I score my people of Nkanu East Constituency 100 per cent in obeying government’s directive and I urge them to avoid breaking the social distancing protocol until it is lifted by the state government.

“I wish everyone in the country especially the good people of Nkanu East Constituency a happy and peaceful Easter celebration,’’ he added.

NAN recalls that Easter festivities started on Good Friday, April 10 and would last until Easter Monday, April 13. (NAN)

