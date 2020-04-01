Home | News | General | U.S. coronavirus death toll now world’s highest

The U.S. now has now overtaken Italy to have the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, according to data from multiple sources.

Tallies by Johns Hopkins University, New York Times and Reuters news agency, all show that the country had no fewer than 20,506 COVID-19-related deaths.

With this, Italy, which used to be top, has fallen one step behind with no fewer than 19,468 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the U.S. also became the first county in the world to record no fewer than 2,000 deaths in a single day.

As of Saturday evening, there were no fewer than 528,301 confirmed cases of the deadly virus across the country, according to the New York Times database.

New York remains the U.S. epicentre with no fewer than 180,458 cases which represents 34 per cent of the total, and 8,627 deaths representing 42 per cent of the country-wide fatalities.

New Jersey, Michigan, Massachusetts, California, Pennsylvania and Louisiana follow with no fewer than 20,000 cases each, and 2,183, 1,391, 686, 629, 506 and 806 deaths respectively.

Public health experts are warning that the U.S. death toll could reach 200,000 over the summer if stay-at-home orders are lifted after 30 days.

President Donald Trump has always argued that his country is reporting the highest figures because it is conducting more tests than any other in the world.

Data compiled by Worldometer, a reference website that provides real-time statistics for diverse topics, show that the U.S. had conducted over 2.6 million tests as of Saturday evening.

This is twice higher than tests carried out by Germany and Russia, the closest countries with no fewer than 1.3 million and 1.1 million respectively.

The website has no data on the number of tests conducted by China where the virus broke out in December.

China’s COVID-19 cases and deaths stood at 8,052 and 3,339 as of Saturday, figures dismissed by U.S. politicians and activists as a downplay.(

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...