COVID-19: Jik supports Ogun with hygiene products

By Chioma Obinna

To support the fight against COVID-19, Jik has donated hygiene products to Ogun State government. The donation serves as support for the state government’s stimulus package to soften the economic impact of the pandemic on its citizens.

This gesture by Jik became necessary after Ogun commenced its lockdown on Friday, April 3, 2020. The Southwestern state has so far recorded four cases of the virus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), prompting the state government to begin a stay-at-home policy for an initial 14 days.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, while receiving the products, assured that the stimulus package would be distributed to the poor and the vulnerable.

He revealed that the items comprised food items and other hygiene products including stain removers, antibacterial soaps, and hand sanitizers.

The General Manager, RB West Africa, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, said, “RB is proud to support Ogun State Government’s stimulus package and the distribution of relief materials to citizens across the state during the lockdown.

This contribution is in line with Jik’s long term mission of helping Nigerian households maintain good hygiene and a clean environment that helps to curb the spread of infectious diseases caused by germs.”

Vanguard

