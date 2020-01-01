Home | News | General | EASTER:Makinde, Ugwuanyi, Uzodinma, Sanwo-Olu, Okowa call for prayers against COVID – 19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa, Sam Eyoboka, Lagos, Festus Ahon, Asaba, Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

As Christians celebrate Easter, state governors and others have called on Nigerians to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for God’s intervention to overcome coronavirus in the country and globally.

Governor Seyi Makinde extolled Oyo people over their conduct at these trying times. He said, “At Easter, Christians are reminded about the basis of our faith. Faith in the power of the resurrection. At this time, when the world is thrown into turmoil, we should have faith, the assurance of things yet unseen. We believe.

“The partial lock down in Oyo State as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic means that some of you are unable to provide for your families as you used to. This lock down can also take a toll on your mental and spiritual well-being as a result of social distancing. But, be assured that our administration will continue to prioritize your needs.

“Just as Jesus rose on the third day, we will rise out of this, stronger and more determined. May our faith in the power of the resurrection, sustain us through the season. Stay home, stay safe.”

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State pointed out that Easter is the hallmark of Christianity, explaining that the period offers all Nigerians ample opportunity to come closer to God to promote peace, love, and unity as well as other virtues that would enhance the progress of the country.

In Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu urged Christians to emulate Christ’s virtues of humility, perseverance and compassion.

Sanwo-Olu asked the Christian faithful to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, in his felicitation with Borno State Christians and other parts of the country at Easter, used the opportunity to warn that notwithstanding the global focus on Covid-19 pandemic, Nigeria and the international community must not lose sight of the Boko Haram menace, which the governor said is an “older coronavirus”, which he labelled “Covid-2009.”

In his Easter message, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun said the stay-at-home measure is meant to flatten the curve of coronavirus, saying it is one major sacrifice of our freedom that we all must make at this period of the deadliest pandemic known to mankind.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State said that with absolute trust in God and faith in the risen Jesus Christ, Christians and indeed Imo people will overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

Uzodimma assured that with strict adherence to safety measures, the state will overcome COVID 19, with the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, felicitating with Christians, said witnessing the Easter is a special grace from God in view of prevailing situation all over the world.

Dr. Fayemi described this year’s Easter as “very peculiar” because it came when Nigeria and other countries of the world are grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic, which has necessitated a low key celebration.

For Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Christians should use the Easter period to pray for Nigeria, especially, as the world battles the Coronavirus pandemic.

Okowa urged Nigerians to keep faith alive and to seek the face of God in prayers to heal Nigeria and the world of the rampaging COVID-19.

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri enjoined Christians to remain steadfast and keep their hope in Jesus Christ alive in the face of the daunting COVID-19 challenges.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...