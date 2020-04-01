Home | News | General | Atiku’s senior aide blasts Buhari for pardoning Enahoro again after Gowon did in 1966

Paul Ibe, a senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has blasted the current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari for granting presidential pardon to a former Minister, late Anthony Enahoro, when the regime of Gen. Yakubu Gowon had done same in 1966.

Enahoro, a foremost journalist and nationalist, was popularly called the “Jailbird” for his frequent incarceration, and was convicted on four different occasions in his lifetime: three times under the colonial rule and once in the post-independent Nigeria.

His pardon was gazetted on August 12, 1966, after it was signed by the Head of State, Lt. Colonel Yakubu Gowon, on August 2, same year.

Gowon later made Enahoro a Commissioner (Minister) of Information and Labour afterwards.

The Esan-born politician was pardoned alongside Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Lateef Kayode Jakande, Michael Adedapo Omisade, Sunday Ebietome, Effiong Okon Eyo and Samuel Akanbi Onitiri.

Ibe noted that the Buhari government, by this particular action has committed an egregious goof and this is after a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode had made same observation, wondering if Buhari and those working with him have lost touch of history.

Atiku’s aide, who posted the Gazette on Twitter, wrote, “How many times will Chief Anthony Enahoro be pardoned? He was pardoned by Gen. Yakubu Gowon as confirmed by this Gazette.

“Not surprised though because this is in line with the incompetence of this administration in which dead people had been appointed into positions.”

