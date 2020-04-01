Home | News | General | COVID-19: Three Pastors sue government for banning church services

Three pastors have sued Kenyan government for banning church services and religious gathering due to Coronavirus pandemic.

The government had issued a lockdown order in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in Kenya.

Justice James Makau of The High Court revealed on Friday that three pastors, Don Mutugi Majau, Joan Miriti, and Alex Gichunge sued the Interior, Health and ICT Cabinet Secretaries, the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police.

According to Nairobi News, the hearing has been set for April 16th.

Justice Makau ordered the pastors to give copies of the case documents to the sued parties before the close of business on April 14.

In the suit, the pastors argued that as COVID-19 pandemic worsens, Kenyans will look to churches for solace.

They argued that the state imposed the curfew and the restriction on religious gatherings without consulting the church.

They, therefore, proposed that pastors should be added to the list of essential service providers in the fight against the deadly disease.

The petitioner’s lawyer, John Swaka wrote: “The petitioners (and) other believers are in no way approaching this court in efforts to spread the coronavirus. Their only wish is to congregate whilst adhering to the directive issued.

“The church’s role in such times is to give hope amid the crisis not only in this country but also in the world at large.

“ They humbly seek the intervention of the court since their rights and freedoms are being infringed.”

The case will be mentioned on April 16.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...