COVID-19 will not overcome UK – Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II, has sent a message of hope to British citizens as the country continues to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has killed 9,875 Britons since its outbreak in Wuhan, China.

As at Saturday, the United Kingdom recorded 78,991 cases of Coronavirus.

Queen Elizabeth II, in her Easter message on Saturday, said Coronavirus will ‘not overcome’ the UK despite the growing figures of cases.

The British monarch advised the people to look unto the light and hope that Easter brings than panic.

In a message released on Twitter, the Queen said: “Easter will be different for many of us this year but by keeping apart we keep others safe. Easter is not cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever.

“The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this.

“We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be particularly for those suffering with grief, light and life are greater.

“May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future.”

