Easter: Christians not flouting church closure order shows Nigerians can be law-abiding – Arewa Forum
- 1 hour ago
The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the closure of churches was an indication that Nigerians can be law-abiding.
ACF made the remark while urging Christians to use the period of the Easter and current lockdown to reflect on and imbibe the spirit of patriotism, religious tolerance and love for one another.
This was contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Yawe, and was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kaduna.
It rejoiced with all Christians for the peaceful Easter celebrations and urged them to emulate Jesus Christ in their daily lives.
” We are happy to observe that so far, there has been no major social upheaval during this occasion,” ACF said.
The ACF also called on all Nigerians irrespective of their religious beliefs to continue to be law-abiding and adhere to government directives on social distancing and other measures to contain COVID-19.
It noted that virtually all Churches had adhered to the ban on services, saying, "this is a clear evidence to us that Nigerians can be law-abiding."
