Police nab 3 clerics for violating lockdown order in Delta



The Police in Delta state have arrested three clerics for allegedly violating government’s lockdown order by conducting Church services on Easter Sunday. 

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Warri.

He listed the Churches to include: Saint James Anglican Church, All Saints Anglican Church and Christ for the World Mission, all in Warri.

“The DPOs ‘A and B Divisions’ apprehended one each while the Area Commander in Warri arrested one, all totalling three,” Onovwakpoyeya said.

The pastors are- Rev. David Nnamani, Vicar, All Saint Anglican Church; Rev. Dan Obong, General Overseer, Christ for the World Mission and one other.

Also speaking, Warri Area Commander, ACP Mohammed Garba said that the clerics were detained alongside about 20 of their followers.

“They had almost 100 worshippers in one of the Churches, you can imagine. We are going to charge them to court on Tuesday,” Garba said.

The two of erring pastors said they were holding fellowship, not full scale services before they were arrested.

“It was just a fellowship with neighbours and not a full scale Church service,” one of them said.

