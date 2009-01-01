Man City defender on Barca 3-man shopping list

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte remains on the radar of Barcelona.

While City intermediaries have warned Barca off any summer attempt for the former Athletic Bilbao stopper, the Catalans remain keen.

Mundo Deportivo says Barca want to sign a young centre-half this summer.

And they have three names in mind in particular: Luiz Felipe (Lazio, 23), Laporte (25) and Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig, 21).



It remains to be seen which of the three will settle in Barcelona this summer.

