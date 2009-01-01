Man City defender on Barca 3-man shopping list
- 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte remains on the radar of Barcelona.
While City intermediaries have warned Barca off any summer attempt for the former Athletic Bilbao stopper, the Catalans remain keen.
Mundo Deportivo says Barca want to sign a young centre-half this summer.
And they have three names in mind in particular: Luiz Felipe (Lazio, 23), Laporte (25) and Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig, 21).
It remains to be seen which of the three will settle in Barcelona this summer.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles