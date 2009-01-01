Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital
COVID-19: SERAP urges FG to share N37bn NASS renovation fund to states
Easter: Pope calls for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in global conflicts

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
     
The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers,” the spokesman said, referring to the prime minister’s country estate outside London.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 168