Easter: Pope calls for ‘immediate’ ceasefire in global conflicts



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 37 minutes ago
Pope Francis called Sunday for an “immediate” ceasefire in global conflict and urged European nations to show “solidarity” in the face of a coronavirus pandemic that has claimed more than 109,000 lives worldwide.

“May Christ our peace enlighten all who have responsibility in conflicts, that they may have the courage to support the appeal for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world,” the pope said in a livestreamed Easter message.

Francis added that it was time for Europe, which he described as his “beloved continent”, to “rise again, thanks to a concrete spirit of solidarity” similar to that shown after World War II.

