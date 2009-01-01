Home | News | General | British prime minister thanks hospital staff
British prime minister thanks hospital staff



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked staff at a London hospital for taking care of him while he recovers from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“I can’t thank them enough. I owe them my life,” Johnson said in a brief statement issued late on Saturday.

The 55-year-old conservative politician, who was hospitalised last Sunday running a high fever, spent three days in the intensive care unit at St. Thomas’ Hospital after his health deteriorated.

He was moved back to a normal ward on Thursday.

When the prime minister will be able to return to work remains unclear.

According to Britain’s Press Association, Johnson has a tablet computer to watch films such as “Lord of the Rings” and likes to play sudoku while recovering from Covid-19.

He has received thousands of get-well cards from well-wishers and daily letters from his fiance Carrie Symonds while in hospital.

