Home | News | General | She posted her boyfriend, he was cute, so I messaged and snatched him - Lady reveals

- Sharon Godwin, an influencer on Twitter has caused a massive stir by narrating how she got her boyfriend

- According to the young woman, her man was another woman's boyfriend, but she pursued him and was able to win his heart

- Many people criticized Sharon for her act with some even warning that the man will leave her for another girl as he did to his ex-girlfriend

A lady identified on Twitter as Sharon Godwin has narrated that she got her boyfriend by snatching him from his then-girlfriend who posted him on social media.

According to Sharon, when she saw the man's picture, he looked so nice that she decided to message him. They started talking and eventually, the gentleman dumped his girl for her.

Sharon Godwin took the opportunity to hilariously caution ladies who have been 'advertising' their lovers online to keep doing it as the 'snatchers' would also be winning the men's hearts.

Policewoman allegedly seizes lady's car on her way to pick up sick aunt (video)

See Sharon's entire narration in the tweet below:

The post caused a massive stir online as thousands of people reacted and poured out their views, praises, criticism and pieces of advice under the thread.

Warwegetha warned Sharon that if the boy was capable of leaving his girl for her, he could do the same to her.

According to M I C H U, Sharon would lose the man the same way she was able to win his heart:

Eja Osan chose to play smart and asked Sharon to share a photo of the man so she could check 'something'. It is clear she wanted to serve Sharon a doze of her own medicine.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In other news, a 37-year-old divorced woman, Natalie Perry, has married a Greek waiter she danced with at her first wedding.

Halima Abubakar gives reason for using another baby’s photo, other celebs react

Natalie and the waiter Fred Kasa met at the reception after the former tied the knot with her first husband.

Photos show Natalie in her wedding dress holding his hand – and her husband’s – while they all perform the traditional ‘Zorba’ dance at her reception.

Five years after her wedding, Natalie revisited the restaurant following her divorce and instantly bonded with 36-year-old Fred.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Should a Lady in a Relationship Have a Back Up Boyfriend? Street Gist Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...