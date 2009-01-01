Home | News | General | Sad day as 5 Nigerians in China test positive to coronavirus, authorities fear they may have infected 6,321 other foreigners

- Five Nigerians that travelled to Guangzhou in China have been infected with coronavirus as 6,321 foreigners are in quarantine

- According to the report, four of those Nigerians arrived in March and visited a local restaurant multiple times over a number of days before they were isolated

- This is coming at a time Nigerians in China are complaining that they are being maltreated in the Asian country

Emerging report has claimed five Nigerians in Guangzhou, China, have been infected with coronavirus and 6,321 foreigners are in quarantine.

The Standards reports that Yuexiu alone reported five imported cases, all of which are Nigerians living in the same community.

Four of those Nigerians were said to have arrived in March and visited a local restaurant multiple times over a number of days before they were identified for isolation.

Their actions created the possibility that they had spread the deadly disease throughout the community.

Coronavirus: 1 among 24 Nigerian returnees from Togo tests positive

Chinese bar. Photo credit: The Standard

Source: UGC

The deputy director of the Guangzhou City Health Commission, Ouyang Ziwen, urged locals not to panic over the pandemic.

In other news, a viral video online has shown Nigerians being chased around on Chinese roads amid coronavirus lockdown.

The Nigerian voice in the video said the Chinese government is treating them like second class citizens despite the fact that their citizens are in Africa with complete freedom.

The Nigerian man said the police officials chased them out of their hotel rooms into the rain.

In another shot in the same video file, some Nigerians were seen roaming in a pack as they complained of the inhumane way they were sent away to seek shelter even after they have observed a 15-day quarantine.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Ondo, Israel Arogbonlo, donated his March allowance to the state government to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19: How Kano's first case attended Friday prayers, probably infected many

The governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), received the donation on Tuesday, April 7, at the government house in Alagbaka, Akure.

The disclosure was made by the special assistant to the governor on new media, Olabode Richard Olatunde.

While commending Arogbonlo's gesture, Governor Akeredolu said the corps member's donation could save a whole family from starvation.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Coronavirus: Nigerians take advantage of every situation | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...