What are you aware of? - Nigerians ask health minister after saying he knows nothing about hazard allowance for doctors, nurses, others battling COVID-19

- Nigerians on social media are disappointed with the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire

- This is coming after the minister told the House of Representative minister, Femi Gbajabiamila, that he was not aware if health workers were being paid hazard allowance

- Twitter users say the government is detached from what health practitioners in the country are facing

Nigerians on social media have expressed disappointment with the minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, after the latter admitted ignorance on hazard allowance for health workers battling coronavirus in the country.

The House of Representative speaker had asked the minister if doctors, nurses and other health workers were being paid hazard allowance, but Ehanire said he was not aware.

The response did not go down well with Nigerians on Twitter, as many of them took to the platform to express disappointment over the minister's response.

While expressing displeasure over the response, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw noted that the health workers put their lives on the line daily to combat the deadly disease.

Do they have agreement with coronavirus? - Banky W reacts to report that isolation is suspended for Easter

Some Nigerians said if it was in other countries, the minister would have been forced to resign.

Below are some of the reactions:

In other news, members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Asaba, Delta state have withdrawn their services indefinitely.

The doctors made the move over alleged harassment by security operatives enforcing lockdown directive.

The lockdown order was issued by the state government as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The president of the ARD, Asaba FMC chapter, Osifo Patrick Nwabunor, said since the lockdown started on Wednesday, April 1, health workers in the state have been subjected to constant harassment by the police even when they present valid means of identification as essential service providers.

