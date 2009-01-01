Home | News | General | Sanwo-Olu reveals how Lagos state was ready for COVID-19

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has said the state was able to tackle the index case of coronavirus in the country because they were ready and knew what was expected.

In an interview with ThisDay, Sanwo-Olu gave credit to the Lagos state commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who had urged that the state prepares for COVID-19, towards the end of 2019 as he expressed that trouble was coming.

The Lagos state governor went on to note that back in January, the commissioner had said to him that the pandemic was coming and would eventually get to the state.

Both men agreed that a few things were needed to be done in order to prepare for the eventuality that the virus got to Africa's most populous nation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has said Lagos was ready by the time index case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

He said: "As a professor, he was part of the team that dealt with Ebola. Among the things he said we needed to do was to upgrade the state’s health infrastructure like the infectious disease hospital and that we needed to set up a ‘control-and-command centre’ in anticipation of what was coming."

Sanwo-Olu speaking on the extension of the Lagos lockdown said that they would be advised by health professionals as there were few more days left to make that decision.

He further explained that the lockdown would be extended if the situation is not improving.

"If, from the look of things, the situation of things isn’t improving, and we may have to extend the lockdown, it’ll be the responsibility of various leaders to encourage our people, to persuade them, to help them understand that the decision is taken in the overall interest of all of us," he added.

