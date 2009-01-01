Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Lockdown in Anambra reportedly forces man to take own life

- The police in Anambra have denied claims that a man in Onitsha tried to take his own life by jumping down a flyover

- Residents in the area have alleged that the individual made the attempt after hearing the news of the lockdown over coronavirus

- The police spokesman in the state said that the man is responding to treatment while an investigation into the development is ongoing

A 30-year-old man who reportedly tried to take his own life fell off from a flyover in Upper Iweka, Onitsha state on Saturday, April 11.

Residents in the area alleged that the man, whose identity is yet to be released by the police, made the attempt over the fear of the lockdown by the state government, The Nation reports.

One of the residents who spoke with journalists on the development said: “They said the man just tried to kill himself by jumping from the Upper Iweka Flyover immediately he had news of total lockdown by the Anambra state government today.”

Rain of tears in Katsina as wedding guests die of food poisoning

However, the reports that the said individual tried to kill himself have been dismissed by the police command in the area.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

In his reaction to the report, the police spokesman in the state, Haruna Mohammed, said that the man only fell off the flying when he missed his step while walking.

Mohammed noted that the man has been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention and that he is responding positively to treatment.

He mentioned that the police have begun an investigation into what truly led to the incident.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that as many Nigerians in diaspora agitate to be evacuated to their homeland over the fear of coronavirus, about 24 citizens from many parts of the world had arrived Seme border in Togo.

The Nigerian returnees were said to have landed in Lome on board an aircraft of Ethiopian Airlines two weeks ago. According to an official of the Port Health Services (PHS) in Seme, one of the 24 persons had tested positive for the disease and has been detained by the Togolese government.

Anger in Kaduna as youths protest killing of 5 people by police over coronavirus lockdown

Speaking further, the PHS staff said that the rest returnees were isolated for fourteen days but that tests conducted on them for the virus proved negative.

The operative told journalists that the Lagos state ministry has been informed of the situation and the need for the Nigerians to be taken to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba for more tests.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

God has given me the cure for Coronavirus - Primate Ayodele | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...