Lady exposes cheating boyfriend in viral video

- A woman, who has been identified as Sabreena, got revenge on her unfaithful boyfriend

- Sabrina shared a video online showing her exposing the cheating bae in a restaurant

- The clip gathered over 3.3 million views in just a couple of hours

Most people want to find the right person, however, it often means going through the 'wrong' ones to get there.

A woman, who was only identified as Sabreena, found out her last bae was not Prince Charming or the real deal. In fact, he was according to her the "fakest f**king person".

Taking to her Twitter account on Thursday, Sabreena posted a video of herself exposing her unfaithful bae who cheated on her with several women.

She captioned the viral video:

"He cheated on me sooo I exposed him."

In just a couple of hours, the video gathered over 3.3 million views and the internet was left shook. Many tweeps were disgusted by the cheater's behaviour and told Sabreena she deserved better.

Twitter user, @1JParrish, commented:

"If he cheated on you I gotta see how Ally and them look."

Another tweep, @MikeHeadly39, added:

"Bruh how he cheat on those hips? I’m disgusted."

However, there were those who actually applauded Sabreena's now ex-boyfriend. Some even called him hero.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a man shared the advise his friend gave him not to get married.

The friend shared this advice after discovering that he is not the father of his supposed first child.

It is surprising how a love relationship can quickly turn sour. In many cases, the reasons why a relationship breaks could come from either of the partners and it could be because of infidelity, constant arguments among many other things.

In some cases, a person who has been hurt may be scared of falling in love again or trusting any female with his feelings. Infact, some people close their hearts to love.

