Home | News | General | Sad day in football as former Chelsea and England goalkeeper passes away

- Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 after battling with illnesses

- The Chelsea goalkeeper spent close to two decades at Stamford Bridge

- Bonetti won the League Cup, FA Cup and Cup winner Cup during his spell

Peter Bonetti has passed on at the age of 78 after losing long battle with illness.

The former Chelsea and England goalkeeper who was nicknamed 'The Cat' played 729 games for the Blues making him the second-highest of all time.

He was part of England's 1966 World Cup winning side but only managed to play seven times for the Three Lions.

Bonetti helped Chelsea win the League Cup in 1965, the FA Cup in 1970 and the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1971.

A Chelsea statement read: "Chelsea Football Club is hugely saddened to announce the passing today of one of our indisputably all-time great players, Peter Bonetti.

Super Eagles star finally reveals why he rejected a move to Premier League giants Arsenal

"Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness. All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter's family and friends.

"Peter Bonetti's position in the pantheon of Chelsea footballing gods is unassailable. He was the Cat who broke the mould, defied the odds, drew the gasps, earned the cheers and got the cream. All in front of an adoring Stamford Bridge."

PAY ATTENTION:Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Unai Emery was sacked as Arsenal boss in November 2019 and the Spanish coach claims because his girlfriend was a witch resulted in his dismissal.

After 18 months in charge at the Emirates, as well as strings of bad results, the former Sevilla boss was shown the door and was replaced by Mikel Arteta.

Emery's former partner Sacha Wright who is 15 years younger than he is finally broke her silence and explained what happened during that period.

Premier League giants in serious battle to sign Super Eagles most expensive defender

Sacha claimed they broke up last September and reconciled in December after Emery was sacked by Arsenal.

Legit.ng also reported that Odion Ighalo can not wait for the Premier League season to return as he believes the partnership of Bruno Fernandes of Paul Pogba will make Man United a better team.

Pogba has been training hard after returning from an ankle injury recently and Fernandes has already hit the ground running since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon.

And Ighalo who has also scored four goals in eight matches since his January move is looking to make his loan deal permanent at Old Trafford.

United have remained unbeaten since their last 11 matches and Ighalo is looking at the return of Pogba and Marcus Rashford for the concluding part of the season.

Nigeria still needs Vincent Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Peter Rufai | Legit TV

Liverpool star snubs Okocha, Kanu, names his best Nigerian player ever (it's a huge surprise)

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...